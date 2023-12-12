Daytime Emmy Presenters Revealed!

CBS has announced the names of some of the daytime talent who will appear as presenters on the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air on the network on Friday, December 15. In addition to Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R), who will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN), expect appearances by Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R), Michael Damian (Danny, Y&R), Don Diamont (Bill, B&B), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS), Drake Hogestyn (John, DAYS), Finola Hughes (Anna, GH), A Martinez (Nardo, THE BAY, et al), John McCook (Eric, B&B), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R), Heather Tom (Katie, B&B), Donnell Turner (Curtis, GH) and Laura Wright (Carly, GH).