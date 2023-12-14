Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Lead Actor

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)



This is your seventh nomination. What does that mean to you? “It represents how many times you cannot win something [laughs]! You know, David Canary [the late, Emmy-winning actor who played Adam and Stuart on ALL MY CHILDREN, where Kaye played Zach], who was a dear friend, he was prepared, he was curious and always questioning things that didn’t make sense and fixing things and brought everyone to a level that we wouldn’t have gone to otherwise. John McCook [Eric], he’s another one that, to me, is a leading actor; they set the temperature in the room as well as do the great work that they do. And I’m not sure that I would put myself in that group! But don’t tell anybody.”

What would it mean to you to win? “I don’t think I’m going to win, but it is nice to be nominated. And it would be nice to win, but winning isn’t going to change my life.”

Do you want to brainstorm ways you could become insufferable if you were to win? “Oh, I think I’m already there!”

Will you have a speech prepared? “I’ve prepared speeches all my life! Not only did I get to use one. One year, my kids actually did my speech for me and it was very funny.”

Is there anyone you would want to be sure to thank? “I get to work at 5:30 in the morning and when I get there, there are already people who have been there for hours and when I leave to go to the beach when my day is done, there are people who are still going to be there for another five or six hours. And so would I would want to say thank you to props, lighting, wardrobe, makeup — all the unsung heroes behind the scenes. It would be nice to have the chance to say, ‘We couldn’t do any of this without you!’ ”

Where would you put the Emmy if you won? “Right beneath my wife’s [Susan Haskell, ex-Marty, ONE LIFE TO LIVE] Emmys because my kids have already told me, ‘If you ever were to win, you would have half as many Emmys as your wife.’ They said, ‘Mom is twice as good as you.’ It was great!”