Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Robert Gossett (Marshall, General Hospital)

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, June 7, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Robert Gossett (MARSHALL, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

How did you find out you were nominated?

“My 27-year-old son texted me some GIFs, probably four to five of them right after the other, and then he sent a screenshot of the list.”

What does the nomination mean to you?

“It means a lot. It’s humbling in the sense that it’s an award given by your peers who take a critical look at your work with a critical eye and a knowledgeable eye. It’s not publicity-driven. It’s also very gratifying as well.”

What episodes and scenes did you submit for consideration?

“I know I submitted one where I’m playing clarinet at Curtis and Portia’s wedding. I also sent one where I’m in the backyard and my [late] wife appears. I also sent one with Stella, where we were dancing like two old people. And at Christmas where I’m talking about an ornament.”

What do you enjoy most about playing Marshall and being on the show?

“I enjoy the nurturing atmosphere of GH. It’s a sweet place to work. I can’t think of a bad thing to say about anyone here.”

Last year, you won and didn’t have a speech ready. Will you prepare a speech this time or will you wing it again?

“I’m preparing this year! Last year, I was as unprepared as can be. I have been nominated for different things but my name is never called twice, and I just assumed it would be the same thing. Once your name is called, everything just tightens up as you’re walking to the dais and I didn’t know what I was going to say. It’s like your life is passing in front of you. I will be prepared this time and remember to thank Disney and ABC and the writers.”

Who will be attending with you this year?

“My son came last time as my plus-one, but my girlfriend is saying she’s coming this time.”

Will you bring a lucky charm? Any superstitions about awards night?

“No. Do you think that will work, maybe I will bring one!”

Did any of the congratulatory messages that you received stand out?

[Checking messages.] “I don’t think I’ve gotten any text messages except for my son. My agent hasn’t even called me!”

How are you planning to celebrate the nomination?

“We will probably go out to dinner or do something crazy like that.”