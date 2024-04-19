Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

The 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS will be held on Friday, June 7th, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Lead Actress

Katherine Kelly Lang (BROOKE, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

What episodes did you submit?

“I submitted when Brooke goes to confront Taylor about our supposed friendship because we have been enemies for so long. And then we became friends and I realized that it wasn’t real. I mean, she really, down deep, still just wanted to get to Ridge and take him away from me. So it was Brooke going over to confront Taylor, and it was two whole shows of that. It had a nice momentum and a nice little arc. And then Ridge comes in in the end and we kind of finalize it then and there, and that was it. That was the end of the friendship of Brooke and Taylor. It was fun. It was definitely something different, I think, for Brooke to be able to explore that.”

How did you find out you were nominated?

I found out from our publicist, Eva, and she gave me a call and told me. I was on my horse, riding in the mountains. And so, of course, I had to get off the horse [while] I talk on the phone because it’s dangerous to be on the phone. I got off and took the call and then all these people were calling and texting. After I talked to Eva and was very excited about the news, I had to talk to my honey [longtime boyfriend Dominique Zoida]. So I called him and I said, ‘I think I just got nominated.’ I still couldn’t believe it. I was kind of in shock.”

Did any of the messages that you received stand out?

“Oh my gosh, it’s endless. I mean, it’s still going on. I’ve gotten so many messages from friends, from co-workers, from family, from fans, from viewers. I mean, it’s just been the sweetest outpouring of love.”

Did you do anything to celebrate?

Well, I had a couple of visitors pop by for a toast with me last night — Casey Kasprzyk [Supervising Producer, B&B] and Ashley Jones [Bridget, B&B] stopped by, and we had a toast with my son and my honey and my granddaughter. We just kind of did a quick little toast. But yeah, we’ll probably get together and celebrate with a couple of the girls this weekend, and then it’ll be like a month of celebration before the Emmys come. I’m not sure exactly when the Emmys are coming, but we’ll probably celebrate till then.”

Who will be your date?

“My sweetheart, Dominique.”

Are you a “prepare a speech” or wing it kind of person?

“If I wing it, I will be a blubbering mess and I [would] just cut it short. And so I know me, and I will have to have something kind of written and memorized just to be able to get through some kind of a speech. Even though, in my mind, I would rather just wing it, I know that wouldn’t work. So I would prepare something if it were to happen that I got up and got the Emmy. But just to be prepared and not have to look like a complete idiot when I’m standing up there. If it happens, knock on wood.”

Will you bring a lucky charm?

“No. I’m not superstitious at all actually. I just think the prize is being able to go to work every day and do something that I love to do. So that to me is the best thing in the world. I mean, getting a nomination is very exciting and it makes you feel good about the work that you have put in for so many years and continue to put in. I feel that everybody deserves some kind of award in this business because it’s so hard, especially daytime drama. It’s every single day for years and years and years, and you’re just in it doing the grind and you have to, I really believe if you don’t put in that effort and put in a 100 percent, you just wouldn’t be there. So I just give credit to everybody in this business, whether there’s a nomination or not. It’s an incredible medium for us to be working in. I think the best part of it is just being in the industry and getting to celebrate together and knowing that you’re recognized for the great work that you did. And then I have friends on other shows that are nominated for things. So that’s fun. It’s a community.”

How do you feel about B&B’s other nominations?

“It’s just incredible how many nominations that THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL got for the actors and actresses. I’m really excited about that. And it’s more fun to have everybody kind of in it together and celebrating together. And I have to say, I have to give a lot of credit to Brad [Bell, Executive Producer] because he’s really made our show like a family, starting with Bill and Lee Bell many, many years ago, and then continuing the tradition of making the mood and the ambiance just incredible to work at THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL. We’re all like a family. It starts on the page. Well, first it starts with creating this amazing atmosphere and then also the writing and putting it on the page, and then we get to bring it to life. So I definitely thank Brad for this amazing partnership that we’ve had for 37 years.”