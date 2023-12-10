Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Younger Performer

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL)

How did you find out about your nomination? “My mom told me after Brad [Bell, Executive Producer/Head Writer] called her to tell her I had been nominated.”

How does it feel to receive your first Daytime Emmy nomination? “It’s super-exciting and feels really cool.”

Did you do anything to celebrate? “I went out with my family to my favorite restaurant.”

What are you most looking forward to about Emmy night? “Seeing everyone I work with and waiting to see if I win or not.”

Do you think you’ll be nervous at the ceremony, waiting for your category to come up? “I think I’ll be more excited than nervous.”

Have you thought about what you might say if you were to win? “Not really, but I would be super-thankful. It will be the best feeling.”

If you won, where would you keep the Emmy? “I will keep it in my bedroom on my shelf with all of my most favorite things.”