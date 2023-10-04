DAYS’s Zach Tinker Lands New Movie

Zach Tinker (Sonny, DAYS; ex-Fenmore, Y&R) has been cast in an independent horror movie, Beneath The Light. The actor will play a young man plagued by anxiety and gaps in memory, who accepts a job at an abandoned lighthouse, although he’s harboring a secret agenda. With no transportation to shore, Tinker soon discovers the isolation, along with a series of scary events. is causing him to doubt his sanity and threatens his already-fragile mental health. The film project (its IP includes a novelization and online mystery game tie-in, BeneathTheLight.net is filming in September and October in Lorain, Ohio under a SAG-Interim agreement.