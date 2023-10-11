Test Your Soap Smarts About DAYS’s Most Memorable Romances



1. Who did Laura date first, Bill or Mickey?

2. True or false: D□oug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) honeymooned in Australia following their first wedding in 1976.

3. Match the song to the ’80s Salem supercouple.

a) “Friends and Lovers” i) Roman and Marlena

b) “Lady In Red” ii) Shane and Kimberly

c) “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” iii) Steve and Kayla

d) “Up Where We Belong” iv) Bo and Hope

4. What did Anna do to get Tony to marry her in 1983?

a) She drugged him.

b) She lied that she was pregnant.

c) She blackmailed him.

d) She got him drunk.

5. In which state did Brady (then-Kyle Lowder) and Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) love blossom during a getaway in 2002?

6. How did Bo finally realize Gina was Hope when she returned to Salem?

7. Match the John and Marlena moment to where it took place.

a) John saved Marlena from her crazed captor, Stella. i) The Horton cabin

b) Marlena and John began an affair, while she was married to Roman. ii) A Titan office

c) Sami caught John and Marlena having sex. iii) A warehouse

d) Marlena gave birth to John’s daughter, Belle. iv) A private jet

8. Who were the EJ (then-James Scott) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) look-alikes whose forbidden affair started the DiMera-Brady feud?

a) Siro and Clara

b) Silvio and Collette

c) Santo and Colleen

d) Sante and Cristina

9. True or false: Will and Sonny met on the pier, where they were introduced by Abigail.

10. How many times did Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) head to the altar before getting hitched for real?

11. Which of the following people was not a spoiler in the Chad/Abigail romance?

a) Ben

b) Gwen

c) Theresa

d) Cameron

12. Why did Gabi originally agree to seduce her future husband, Stefan?

To see how you did, click here!