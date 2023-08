With Victor’s fate revealed on DAYS, Lamon Archey (ex-Eli) shared a behind-the-scenes clip of himself with Victor’s portrayer, the late John Aniston, who had trouble pronouncing the word “charcuterie” in a scene they filmed. “It was rare we got to work together, but it was an honor to share the stage with him every time I did. #JohnAniston The KING of one liners,” Archey posted. Check out the fun outtake here.