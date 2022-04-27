DAYS’s John Aniston To Receive Lifetime Achievement Emmy

John Aniston (Victor, DAYS) will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Emmy at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The event will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and air on CBS. Aniston will be just shy of his 37th anniversary, first airing as Victor on July 19, 1985. The actor played three other soap characters prior to his role of Victor. In 1970, he appeared on DAYS as Dr. Eric Richards, a prison doctor. From 1975-78, he appeared as Eddie on LOVE OF LIFE, and from 1978-84, he played Martin on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW. Aniston was also featured on Digest’s very first cover, in November 1975.