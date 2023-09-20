DAYS’s Jen Lilley Says Good-Bye

Jen Lilley (Theresa, DAYS) posted a message to her fans about her most recent visit to the soap, which wraps this week. Digest exclusively announced her return in August. “Last week of me exploring this girl’s shenanigans on screen,” she wrote on Instagram. “Playing Jeanne Theresa Donovan off and on for the last 10 years has taught me so much about empathy and grace. I have enjoyed every moment of her hilarious sass and ferocity, layered with brokenness. To the cast and crew at @dayspeacock, I love you forever. You’re my family. And to the best fans a girl could ask or hope for: remember there is no pit so deep you could ever find yourself in where God’s love cannot find you still. You are never beyond redemption. You are called by grace and marked with love. Thank you for supporting me on this decade long journey. #Days #RIPJohnAniston#ripvictorkiriakis #DOOL.”