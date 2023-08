Jen Lilley will reprise the role of Theresa Donovan during the week of August 28 for Victor’s memorial. The actress first joined the show in 2013 and played the role for three years. After her 2016 departure, she briefly played the role again in 2018. Outside of Salem, Lilley has found great success on both Hallmark and Great American Family, plus expanded her family to include sons Kayden and Jeffrey, and daughters Julie and Jackie.