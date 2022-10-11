DAYS’s James Lastovic: Safe And Alive

After James Lastovic’s mother, Lucienne, reported her son missing on Instagram, the actor has reportedly been located safe and alive in Hawaii. Lastovic and his friend, Nevin Dizdari, were on vacation in Kauai when they lost contact after asking for directions to Kokee State Park. According to TMZ, Nevin’s sister posted the following: “My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin.”