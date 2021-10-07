DAYS’s Jackée Harry Books New Series

Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) has a new project that has been ordered to series. The actress will star in the Freeform comedy, EVERYTHING’S TRASH, as Zora. “Back in May, I filmed a pilot with the hilarious @dopequeenpheebs for @freeform and I’m so excited that everyone will get to see the genius of this woman on their screens soon!” she posted on Instagram. “Congrats on the series order, @dopequeenpheebs! You deserve it. 😘♥️ #EverythingsTrash.”