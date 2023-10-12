DAYS’s Emily O’Brien Addresses Theresa Recast

In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale tomorrow, Emily O’Brien opens up about transitioning from the role of DAYS’s Gwen to Theresa. On Instagram, the actress posted, “Don’t worry, I am sure Gwen is still smirking somewhere…I want to take a small respite from the current events of the world to show my utmost gratitude for the opportunity to have portrayed such a beautifully layered character for the past 4 years. She has taken me through such a delicious discovery of who she is, and what she ultimately always yearned for— despite all her pain, vengeance and deceit. To be loved. Perhaps someday, somewhere away from Salem, she can finally find it. Now as for me, a new page turns from a different story… One that I am excited to explore. So, as I step into the shoes (and wig) of a very different role, I hope that you can keep an open mind, have fun with my interpretation, and enjoy the ride. After all, it’s just a bit of dress up and make believe, really. 😉 #daysofourlives #roleplay #peacock.” Her co-stars weighed in with support. Greg Rikaart (Leo) gushed, “You are the GOAT, @emroya. I’ve thought that since our first day together at YR. You show up, you SLAY whatever is given to you you keep your focus on what’s important. You are a class act and we could all learn a thing or two from you. ❤️❤️” Abigail Klein (Stephanie) lauded, “What can’t she do!!!!! You beauty😍 Also, now we’re cousins- lucky me😉” Jen Lilley, who originated the role also weighed in, posting, “YOU’RE DOING A WONDERFUL JOB 🙌🙌🙌“