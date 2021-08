Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) married her long-time boyfriend, Marlon Aquino, this past weekend, people.com reports exclusively. The pair, who began dating in 2012, were married at The Castle House Estate in Josua Tree, CA. To read the full article, click here.