Summer Camp: Loved It, Loathed It Or Skipped It?
Arnold: “Skipped it. My family usually traveled during the summer. We weren’t in one place long enough for me to go to summer camp.”
Beemer: “Loved it!”
Telfer: “That wasn’t really a thing in the UK, and I was always kind of jealous of it because it looked like fun in American movies. I skipped it, but it’s still interesting to me.”
Lake, Ocean Or Pool?
Arnold: “Ocean. Always ocean.”
Beemer: “Lake because it’s quiet and peaceful.”
Telfer: “Lakes are lovely, pools are lovely, but there’s something about the power of the ocean.”
Sunscreen: Forgetful Or Fanatical?
Arnold: “Fanatical. I put it on every single day, even if I’m not going to be leaving my apartment [laughs].”
Beemer: “Forgetful … but I’ll be better this year.”
Telfer: “Forgetful.”
Favorite Summer Drink:
Arnold: “My favorite drink in general is an Aperol Spritz. But an Aperol Spritz in the summer by the beach is the best.”
Beemer: “Watermelon juice and vodka.”
Telfer: “A lager or pilsner — a nice crisp beer.”
Favorite Food To Toss On The Grill:
Arnold: “I don’t eat meat any more, but I used to love burgers. So I guess maybe an Impossible burger.”
Beemer: “Kabob.”
Telfer: “Steak … particularly rib eye.”
Favorite Fruit:
Arnold: “Nectarines or cherries.”
Beemer: “Blueberries.”
Telfer: “Watermelon.”
Favorite Frozen Treat:
Arnold: “Good old ice cream.”
Beemer: “Ice cream cone.”
Telfer: “Frozen margarita.”
Favorite Summer Sport:
Arnold: “Swimming.”
Beemer: “Golf.”
Telfer: “I love athletics like track and field in the summer.”
Favorite Beach Activity:
Arnold: “Laying on a towel and reading.”
Beemer: “Frisbee.”
Telfer: “Laying on it. Volleyball is fun, too.”
Road Trip Role: Driver Or Passenger?
Arnold: “I prefer to be the driver, because you get control of the [sound system].”
Beemer: “Driver.”
Telfer: “Driver. So we all get there in one piece. If I go, we all go.”
4th Of July Fave: Picnic, Parade Or Fireworks?
Arnold: “Fireworks. I love fireworks.”
Beemer: “Fireworks, for sure!”
Telfer: “Picnic.”
Summer Wardrobe Staple?
Arnold: “A good pair of sandals.”
Beemer: “Sunglasses.”
Telfer: “Nice linen pants. There’s no other time of the year you can wear them.”
Dream Summer Vacation Destination:
Arnold: “The Amalfi Coast in Italy. I watched a video about it, and since then I’ve been obsessed.”
Beemer: “Greece. Who wants to go with me?”
Telfer: “Hawaii. Still haven’t been. We’re hopefully going this year.”