DAYS Stars React To Arleen Sorkin’s Death

DAYS stars posted about Arleen Sorkin, who played DAYS’s Calliope from 1984-90, 1992, 2001, 2006, 2010, who passed away at the age of 67. Deidre Hall (Marlena) wrote, “Arleen always made the most hilarious and surprising choices in any scene. Losing this amazing artist is a heartbreak.” Stephen Nichols (Steve) posted an old clip with the actress, penning, I have fond memories of Arleen on the #Days set, as she presented her wild costumes and hysterical, over the top humor as Calliope. But more than that, I remember witnessing her loving care of the fans she met as we travelled to South Carolina and other cities around the country. She delighted everyone with her humor, but especially with her kindness. Arleen was … a joy to be around. She has left a tremendous impact on this world …and on those of us fortunate enough to have known her. Rest easy, Arleen. Sending love to Arleen’s children and all who loved her.” Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) shared, “I adored Arleen. I’m so sad to hear of her passing. She was always someone who made me smile and wish I saw her more often. RIP! You entertained us w Calliope and charmed as Arleen.” The show’s executive producer, Ken Corday, released the following statement: “Over the years Arleen Sorkin’s boundless talent and immense creativity as the beloved ‘Calliope Jones’ gave us countless smiles, laughs, and tears. Our deepest sympathies to Arlene’s family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Days of our Lives community, all our hearts are aching.”