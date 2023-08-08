DAYS Star Expecting First Child

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) revealed on social media that he and wife, Julana Dizon (Savannah, B&B), are expecting their first child. In a series of photos, the duo is holding pics of their sonogram, with the caption reading, “Boatman, party of 3! 🎉 Coming December 2023.” The couple wed in July 2021. Co-star Lucas Adams replied, “Ahhhhh!!! Y’all are gonna be such amazing parents!!!! Congratulations y’all!!!” Congratulations to the happy couple! For the post, click here.