DAYS OF OUR LIVES's Carson Boatman (Johnny) Welcomes Daughter!

DAYS OF OUR LIVES star Carson Boatman (Johnny) is a dad! The actor and his wife, Julana, announced the birth of their first child. On Instagram, he posted, “Christmas came early this year. We are so in love with our sweet baby girl, Ava Rey, and can’t wait to see what this next stage of life will look like for the three of us. #girldad” Boatman’s co-star Brandon Barash (Stefan), who welcomed son Joaquin in September, was among the first to chime in, writing, “Can’t wait to meet my future daughter in law!” Eric Martsolf (Brady) wrote, “Tremendously happy for the two of you. Welcome to the party, Ava.” “I’m crying!!” posted Raven Bowens (Chanel), adding, “love you guys.” Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) echoed, “Yay. So happy for you both.” Wrote Galen Gering (Rafe), “Incredible! Congratulations Fam!!!” The couple told People that Ava made her debut on Monday, December 18, and that her middle name was chosen to honor her late maternal grandfather, Reynaldo. For more details, click here.