Dick Van Dyke To Appear On DAYS

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke has filmed episodes of DAYS and will air this fall, ACCESS HOLLYWOOD reported exclusively. The 97-year-old performer came to Salem courtesy of real-life pal Drake Hogestyn (John). “Drake and I went to the same gym together,” Van Dyke told the outlet. “I used to kid him, ‘Don’t you have any parts for old people?’ … And he took me seriously. He got me a part.” Van Dyke will play a character with amnesia who gets help from John and Marlena (Deidre Hall). “I have played old men before, but comedy old men,” he added. “First time I ever just played my 97-year-old self.” Check out the segment here.

