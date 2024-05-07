Days of our Lives Alum Kevin Spirtas Visits The Locher Room

Daytime Emmy Award-winner Kevin Spirtas will sit down in The Locher Room live on Wednesday, May 8, at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST to discuss the final season of his Daytime Emmy-winning series, After Forever which you can find on Amazon Prime. A story about love, loss, and new beginnings, Season 1 made history by becoming the first LGBTQ-themed drama series to win six Daytime Emmy Awards across any platform.

Spirtas will look back at his 40-year career that began at 18 on Broadway in A Chorus Line. He was also in the cult classic film sequels: Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, and Wes Craven’s: The Hills Have Eyes – Part II. He is most recognized for his eight-year stint as Dr. Craig Wesley on Days of our Lives. Before departing DOOL in 2000, Kevin had the great opportunity to play his DAYS character opposite Matt LeBlanc’s ‘Dr. Drake Ramory’ on Friends: The One That Could Have Been- Part 1.

The actor returned to Salem and his role in 2022 to ‘come out’ of the closet. In true dramatic fashion, Craig fell in love with con artist Leo (Greg Rikaart) and after no longer being able to deny his true feelings, he finally had to tell his wife Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and daughter Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) all about it, risking their anger and sadness. It was a bumpy road for all involved, but Craig was determined to follow through on his love for Leo and the two became engaged. He and Leo almost married until Leo was outed as a fraud who wanted Craig as his sugar daddy, breaking the doctor’s heart. But the meaty storyline had an even bigger payoff for Spirtas. The hard work nabbed the talented actor another Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.