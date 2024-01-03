DAYS OF OUR LIVES 2024 Preview

Here’s what to look forward to in Salem in 2024, according to the show:

The rampant drug problem in Salem hits crucial levels and Rafe, Harris, the Salem police department and mayor’s office investigate and are determined to get to the bottom of it and all involved.

Tate takes the fall for Holly.

Alex and Theresa’s relationship is in flux.

Sloan continues to unravel and baby Jude’s christening is delayed.

She’s Come Undone: Sloan (Jessica Serfaty, with Greg Vaughan as Eric) buckles under the pressure of her own lies.

Paulina’s health scare will be revealed.

A Valentine’s Day wedding is planned. Steve and Konstantin try to gauge what the other is hiding while Konstantin and Maggie grow closer. Xander and Sarah change the status of their relationship and custody over Victoria.

A Change Is Gonna Come: Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) make some decisions about their future.

Stephanie and Everett continue to bond over their past

Brady accuses Kristen of turning Rachel against him.