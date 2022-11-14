DAYS Legend John Aniston Dies At 89

John Aniston, whose iconic DAYS run as Victor Kiriakis began in 1985, has passed away at the age of 89. Born Yannis Anastassakis on the isle of Crete in Greece, Aniston’s family settled in the United States when he was two years old. After studying theater at Pennsylvania State University, he served in the U.S. Navy before launching his acting career, which spanned the stage, movies and television, both daytime and prime-time. His first soap role was as Eric on DAYS in 1970; before returning to the show as Victor, he played Eddie on LOVE OF LIFE (1975-78) and Martin on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW (1978-84). For his work as Victor, Aniston received two Soap Opera Digest Awards (as Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Villain in 1986) and in 2017, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Supporting Actor. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys this past June. Aniston is survived by a daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, a son, Alexander, and his wife, Sherry Rooney. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣

You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️,” Jennifer posted.