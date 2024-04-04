DAYS Icon Deidre Hall Visits THE LOCHER ROOM

Iconic DAYS OF OUR LIVES star Deidre Hall will have her first sit down for a one-on-one interview with host Alan Locher live in THE LOCHER ROOM on Friday, April 5th at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST to look back at her time in Salem, which began back in 1976 and has spanned over 5,000 episodes.

Her impact extends past soaps. She broke new ground for daytime stars when she had her own series OUR HOUSE while still appearing on DAYS, guest-starred on shows such as ELLEN, THE TONIGHT SHOW, NIGHT OF A HUNDRED STARS, and a special with Bob Hope. Her journey as a mother is equally inspiring, having welcomed both of her sons via surrogate, a groundbreaking decision that earned her a segment on 20/20, the cover of People Magazine, and a movie-of-the-week, NEVER SAY NEVER: THE DEIDRE HALL STORY.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.