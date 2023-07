Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) announced on Instagram they she and longtime boyfriend John-Michael Carlton are engaged. “Been keeping a secret…On April 30th, 2023 The Love Of My Life got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. I said YES!!! Soaking it all in being engaged to this incredible and gentle man. Holding on to him forever and ever. ♾️” Stowers enthused. Congratulations to the happy duo!