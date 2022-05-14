DAYS Alum Welcomes A Second Daughter

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) welcomed a second daughter, Jackie Grace, on May 12. “We thought we’d let you know miss Jackie Grace safely arrived yesterday morning and we couldn’t be more in love,” she posted on social media. The actress, already a mom to sons Kayden, 5, and Jeffrey, 3, as well as daughter Julie, 2, had been documenting the final days of her pregnancy on Instagram. A slew of stars congratulated her on her new arrival. “Congrats! Welcome beautiful Jackie!” posted Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al). “Play dates play dates and more play dates please. Can’t believe both our girls are around the same age.” “Welcome to the World, Jackie Grace!!!!!” wrote Krista Allen (Taylor, B&B). “Congratulations Mommy and Daddy!!!” GH’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) cheered, “Congratulations – what an absolute beauty.” Check out her most recent post here and congratulations to the family.