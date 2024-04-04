DAYS Alum Martha Madison Speaks Out About Devastating Loss

Martha Madison, who is beloved as Belle Black on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, barely had a moment to take in the fact that (spoiler alert!) her win on THE WEAKEST LINK was finally airing when tragedy struck the charity organization her winnings were going towards. She took to Instagram to address it.

“Earlier this week, I had the privilege of appearing on a celebrity edition of @nbcweakestlink with @janelynchofficial and my former cast mates from @dayspeacock,” she began. “#SpoilerAlert – I won! (You can see the full episode, airing now on @peacock)

“Even more important than gaining some cred with my studio pals, I won the opportunity to donate $50,000 to the charity of my choice,” she continued. “Since my passion has always been hospitality and public service, I couldn’t think of a worthier recipient than #WorldCentralKitchen.

“Now, we taped this episode over a year ago, so I never could have predicted that the show would premier only one day after #WCK suffered the unimaginable loss of seven of their beloved team mates. It is more important than ever to support all of the brave souls who are willing to risk their lives to care for the hungry, poor, sick and disadvantaged. The simple act of feeding people who are suffering through heartbreaking disasters is a representation of the very best of humanity. They are the ones who light the way.”

The World Central Kitchen was founded by renowned chef José Andrés and is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that provides food relief. They travel all over the world when disaster strikes trying to feed those who are suffering in the wake of earthquakes, hurricanes, war, and so much more. Madison addressed those very brave people next.

“To you, Team World Central Kitchen, I am so grateful for the selfless and loving work you do, and I am so proud to be able to send these ‘winnings’ to you…especially at this time of terrible loss. With love and gratitude, Martha,” she wrote.