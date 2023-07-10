DAYS Actress Engaged! Photo Update!

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) is set to marry billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, owner of Ray-Ban. The proposal reportedly took place on Italy’s Amalfi coast, where the two are vacationing, and Serfaty said yes. Del Vecchio is said to have popped the question at Conca del Sogno, a restaurant overlooking the water. The actress posted pics of her ring and her fiancé. Check them out here. For all of the details, click here. Congratulations to the happy couple!