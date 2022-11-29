I typically wake up at 7:30.

I remember my dreams 50% of the time.

I make the bed 95% of the time.

I wake up in a good mood 90% of the time.

The part of my morning routine I never skip is praying and my face routine.

My typical breakfast consists of protein oats or some almond butter concoction.

The first thing I drink in the morning is water.

The first thing I look at on my phone is my messages if I have any and then don’t touch my phone for an hour or so.

It usually takes me 20 minutes to get ready.

If I’m feeling productive I usually journal and have a long meditation in the morning.

If I’m feeling lazy I usually do a quicker meditation in the morning.

For lunch, I typically eat a salad, veggie stir-fry or a smoothie.

On a typical afternoon, you can find me working on scripts, writing, or being active outside.

My favorite place to chill at home is in my backyard.

I make dinner at home 80% of the time.

Last night for dinner I had a lettuce-wrapped bison burger and sweet potato tots.

If I go out at night, it’s usually to a dance class or a good restaurant.

The show I’ve been watching lately is DAHMER [MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY].

The part of my evening routine I never skip is my face routine.

The last thing I look at on my phone is my Wim Hof breathing video or my alarm.

My typical bedtime is 10-10:30.

If I’m having trouble sleeping, I do more breath work or meditate.