Darin Brooks Cast On Apple+ Series

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) has been cast in the new Apple+ comedy, AMBER BROWN. The actor will be playing the role of Max, who is the boyfriend of the lead character of Sarah, played by Sarah Drew (ex-April, GREY’S ANATOMY). On Instagram, the actor posted, “So Happy and Proud to announce this… My new @appletvplus show I’ve been working on here in Utah: AMBER BROWN!! 👏😁🎉🍾 Helmed by the incredible @bonniehunt_real, Bob Higgins and Michelle Manning! Thank you! And my amazingly talented co-stars: @carsynroseofficial (Amber Brown), @thesarahdrew (Sarah Brown), Me 😁(Max Dayton), @lilianainouyeofficial (Brandi), @michaelyo (Phil), and @ashleywilliamsandcompany (Pam) and many more… I’m so incredibly blessed to be working with you all!! You’re all BRILLIANT in this and… ALL OF YOU OUT THERE HAVE TO CHECK IT OUT WHEN IT DROPS on @appletvplus!!! Keep you all posted!! You’re gonna LOVE it!! 😁🙌👏🤙😎❤️ @boatrocker.”

