BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Wyatt: His Life In Photos

With Darin Brooks seemingly wrapping up his time on B&B, which kicked off in 2013, we take a look back at the life and times of his alter ego, Wyatt Spencer.
Wyatt was memorably introduced while taking a solar shower in the woods — and Hope spied him in the buff.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com
Soon, Wyatt met his biological father, Bill (Don Diamont), and he was livid with mom Quinn (Rena Sofer) for having lied to him that his dad was dead.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Wyatt's interest in Hope (then-Kim Matula) caused major friction with his newly-discovered half brother, Liam (Scott Clifton).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
To score points with Hope, Wyatt (with Dick Christie as Charlie) staged a publicity stunt thwarting the theft of the Hope for the Future diamond.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
In 2014, Wyatt thought he was getting his happily-ever-after with Hope when they wed on a yacht off the coast of Monaco.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com
Wyatt got on the bad side of legendary animal activist Bob Barker.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
Wyatt and Hope looked forward to becoming parents and were crushed when she miscarried. In 2015, they divorced.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
Desperate to uncover the secret Maya was keeping, Bill put Wyatt up to cozying up to her sister, Nicole (Reign Edwards), in 2015.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
Wyatt popped the question to Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) in December 2015, but her lingering feelings for Liam were the duo's undoing.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
While Liam was MIA in 2016, Wyatt won over Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and they tied the knot.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Wyatt was horrified when he discovered that Liam was actually amnesiac, and was living as "Adam" in a remote cabin with Quinn, who was using the alias Eve.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Wyatt got together with Katie (Heather Tom), his former stepmother, in 2017.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
In 2018, Bill's angry demand that Wyatt end his engagement to Katie made Wyatt a suspect when Bill was shot.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Best man Wyatt stopped Liam and Hope's (Annika Noelle) latest walk down the aisle to reveal that contrary to what Liam had been led to believe, Steffy was not still romantically entangled with Bill.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Wyatt and Sally (Courtney Hope) became lovers in 2018.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
In 2019, Wyatt broke things off with Sally to take another shot at romance with his high school sweetheart, Flo (Katrina Bowden), but their relationship went off the rails when Wyatt learned of Flo's role in keeping Hope separated from her "dead" daughter with Liam, Beth.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Wyatt ran back to Sally after splitting from Flo and popped the question.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
By 2020, Wyatt had reunited with Flo, prompting a desperate Sally to gain Wyatt's sympathy by pretending to be dying.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
In 2021, Wyatt got down on bended knee yet again — this time to ask Flo to be his bride.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
In 2023, Wyatt counseled Liam over (what else?!) his confused feelings over Hope and Steffy.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Wyatt and Liam were greatly taken aback in 2022 when they realized Bill was harboring dangerous fugitive Sheila.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
