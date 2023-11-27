Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Justin Davis (Dr. Colin Colby): The medicine man returns on Wednesday, November 29.

Hayeong Jang (Lilah): Forrester model Lilah appears on Tuesday, November 28.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Mark Engelhardt (Roman Hume): Engelhardt returns as a rep for Pikeman Security Group.

Lyn Alicia Henderson (Claire Brown): Henderson pops up this week as a surrogacy matching professional that Molly (Kristen Vaganos) consults with.

Shelley Robertson (Dede Clark): Dede, an attorney, crosses paths with Finn (Michael Easton) this week.

Patrick Smith (Det. Briscoe): Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has an encounter with this lawman on Tuesday, November 28.

WHO’S GOING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES



David S. Lee (Gil Carter): Lee, who previously played Winston Rudge on GH, has wrapped his brief run as the baddie who was killed by Ava (Tamara Braun) after he attempted to rape her.