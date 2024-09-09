Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of September 9

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Sophia Paras (Kelly Spencer): The young actress will be on again this week as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) enjoy some much-needed family time after Steffy’s ordeal with Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Alexander and Chase Banks (Hayes Finnegan): The twins who portray Hayes continue with their family reunion.

Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan): Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) wife is on hand as the entire family welcomes Steffy back at the Forrester home.

Delon de Metz (Zende Forrester): Will Zende finally learn how he was duped by crazy Luna (Lisa Yamada) now that she’s confessed her plot to Steffy? How will his cousin RJ (Joshua Hoffman) react?

Days of our Lives

Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez): The top cop in Salem finally appears to have woken up from his coma, which means Gering is back in action after a long break.

Tina Huang (Melinda Trask): The legal eagle, who continues to be tied up by Killer Connie (Julie Dove), has hope this week of getting rescued.

Madelyn Kientz (Sophia Choi): Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) frenemy will be seen again in Salem as she once again has her eyes on Holly’s love, Tate (Leo Howard).

Young and Restless

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): The rebellious teen continues to be in big trouble when Daniel (Michael Graziadei) catches her in yet another lie.

Reylynn Caster (Faith Newman): Look for Sharon’s (Sharon Case) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) youngest to interact with her father and with Lucy this week.

Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams): Christine and Danny (Michael Damian) have been away from Genoa City for months, as Chris accompanied her lover on his world tour, which had on-screen stops in Paris (where they visited Beth Maitland‘s Traci) and B&B (where they dropped in on the Forrester family). But fan favorite Bell shared on photographic evidence on Instagram that she’s back at the studio. She captioned a shot of the CBS lot by saying “Here today” and a second pic of the Society set. She also posted a stairwell shot with co-stars Conner Floyd (Chance), Graziadei and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and wrote, “Tour life was amazing but one of us had to get back to Genoa City life!! So happy to be back with the gang! Now Danny needs to wrap up the tour soon and get back too! 🎶 #yr”

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Sarah Sherman (Robin Finch): The Saturday Night Live star and longtime GH fan dropped by Port Charles to play Lois’s (Rena Sofer) etiquette coach last week. Her two-episode gig has wrapped. She said of the experience on Instagram, “Brought my mom to General Hospital, met Sonny Corinthos, kiki-ed in the Quartermaine Mansion and can now diiiiiie happy 🧼🫧 I’M A SOAP DIVA NOW, Y’ALL !!! “

Alumni Report

Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will Munson, As The World Turns) will be back at CBS when he debuts on Season 4 of FBI International as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. The actor left his longtime role on Dick Wolf’s Chicago PD in October of 2022, after having played Jay Halstead since the show’s debut in 2014. The show airs Tuesday nights at 9, starting October 15…. Hunter King‘s (ex-Summer Newman, Y&R) new flick, Holiday Touchdown, was given a release date: It will air on Saturday, November 30 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Industry News

People exclusively revealed that UpTV released its slate of Christmas movies so here is when you can see some of your favorites:

Country Roads Christmas stars Bailey Chase (ex-Chris Hughes, As The World Turns), on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays stars Vivica A. Fox (ex-Carmen Silva, DAYS; ex-Maya Reubens, Generations; ex-Stephanie Simmons, Y&R) on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Search for Secret Santa stars Jackée Harry (Paulina Price Carver, DAYS) on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

Festival of Trees stars Josie Davis (ex-Grace Turner, Y&R) on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

A Prince and Pauper Christmas stars Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston Wilde, One Life to Live) and Tom Arnold (ex-Captain Deuce Stevens, B&B) on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET. Underwood also will star in 12 Dares of Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET.