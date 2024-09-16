Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of September 16

Lindsay Hartley (l.) is back temporarily as GH’s Sam, while Peter Reckell (Bo) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) have resumed taping at DAYS.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Tom Arnold (Captain Deuce Stevens): The funnyman returns as the pilot for the Forrester Creations private jet.

Jamison Belushi (April): The lab tech will be seen once again.

Days of our Lives

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso (Bo and Hope Brady): The news that the actors would be reprising their beloved characters was revealed last week. They were last seen — with Hope praying by Bo’s bedside after he was shot by his own son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) — on screen in April 2023. The two actors have already started shooting their return, which will air sometime near the middle of 2025.

James Read (Clyde Weston): The character will be seen once again on screen after being sequestered in solitary confinement for a while, when he’s put in the hot seat by Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Tina Huang (Melinda Trask): The kidnapped lawyer will figure prominently this week as the Killer Connie (Julie Dove) story intensifies.

Michael Jordan Craven (Officer Tobias): Look for the officer to appear in scenes helping out the mayor, Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry).

General Hospital



Asher Antonzyn (Danny Morgan): Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) son will be interacting with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) this week.

Jeremy Brandt (FBI Counsel Reynolds): The attorney appears on September 17 as the fallout from Alexis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) arrest for the murder of John Cates (Adam Harrington) continues to unfold. On prime-time, Brandt has appeared on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds and more.

Lindsay Hartley (Sam McCall): Hartley will once again be filling in for Kelly Monaco as Sam this week and is slated to appear in multiple episodes. This batch of shows, Digest has learned, was filmed at the same time Hartley came in to sub as Sam for the funeral of the baby Sam’s sister Kristina (Kate Mansi) was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow), but because GH often shoots segments of episodes out of order, there was a lag time of several weeks before Hartley’s work made it to air.

Jim Hanna (Judge Otis): Alexis appears before this judge in court on September 17. Hanna’s previous TV credits include Hacks, Palm Royale and Young Sheldon.

Alexa Havins (Lulu Spencer Falconeri): The popular All My Children alum, who played Babe Carey Chandler, is taking over the role of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) only daughter. As she fell into a coma following a bomb blast, Lulu was trying to tell ex-husband Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) that she still loved him. That happened in 2020, ushering her former portrayer, Emme Rylan‘s exit from the show (the actress addressed the role being recast here).

Michael E. Knight (Martin Grey): Laura and Cyrus’s (Jeff Kober) attorney sibling is headed back to the canvas after an absence that kicked off in February. Knight spoke exclusively to Digest about his comeback here.

Young and Restless

Judah Mackey (Connor Newman): Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) son will be on this week in scenes with his father.

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): The troubled teenager continues to spar with her on-screen parents, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom).

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall): Monaco is temporarily off screen this week while Lindsay Hartley pinch-hits.

Real-Life Status

United State: Congratulations are owed to Leo Howard (Tate, DAYS) and Natasha Hall (ex-Sloan, DAYS), who tied the knot in the picturesque setting of Big Sur, California. You can see a beautiful Instagram reel of the happy couple dancing by the ocean here. The lovebirds got engaged in July 2023 and tied the knot just in time for Howard to be able to celebrate his bride on National Wife Day, which fell on September 15. On Instagram, he posted, “Happy national wife day to my new wife @natashahall I love you.”

In Memoriam

Former Guiding Light star James Earl Jones (ex-Dr. Jim Frazier) passed away at age 93. He also appeared on As the World Turns as Dr. Jerry Turner. The legendary actor went on to great fame in the Star Wars franchise as the voice of Darth Vader as well as voicing Mufasa in the animated classic The Lion King.

Alumni Report

Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina, GH) has been added to the cast of the new JonBenet Ramsey limited series that will be seen on Paramount+. The role will be recurring. Also in the cast is Will Patton (ex-Ox Knowles, Ryan’s Hope)…. Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH) is streaming in the Uglies on Netflix which stars Joey King, sister of Y&R alum Hunter King (ex-Summer)…. Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R) announced that Season 8 of his primetime series S.W.A.T. will premiere on October 18.