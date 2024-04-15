Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Cherie Jimenez and Al Calderon from DAYS OF OUR LIVES and Tracey Bregman appearing on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Tracey Bregman (Lauren): The Y&R transplant continues her visit to Los Angeles. Look for her to talk with Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux), Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux), Maree Cheatham (Marie Horton), Martha Madison (Belle Black Brady), Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady Weston), Sal Stowers (Lani Price Grant) & Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) were all announced as returning for special episodes being shot last week which will air in December. They will be celebrating the life of Doug Williams (the late Bill Hayes).

Cherie Jimenez and Al Calderon were announced as new cast members by the official DAYS Instagram account, asking people to guess who they may be playing. Jimenez has worked on shows like NEWSROOM, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS, NCIS and BANSHEE. Calderon has appeared on STEP UP: HIGH WATER, THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND and THE HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS. Biggest guesses –Jimenez as Gabi and Calderon as her brother Dario.

Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera): Look for the youngster to be to be seen on Friday, April 19.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Alfred Adderly (Walter Tandy): Look for Tandy to be from the Dept. of Building Codes. He will air on Monday, April 15. If the actor looks familiar to you, you may have seen him on PEN15, S.W.A.T. and SEAL TEAM.

George Russo (Carmine Cerullo): Brook Lynn’s grandfather will be seen in mid-May.

Morgan Fairchild (Haven de Haviland): The character was back in Port Charles this past Friday.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Colleen Zenk (Jordan): The woman continues her reign of terror against the Newman family this week.

Beth Maitland (Traci): The most supportive Abbott family member will be sticking around to offer her help to her sister Ashley.

CASTING ABOUT

Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R) revealed that she has a new film coming out. “New Life brought new meaning to blood, sweat, and tears. I’m so proud of this film and everyone involved, cannot wait to share it with you all… in select theatres and streaming MAY 3rd!!!” Sonya Walger (LOST) also stars… Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R; ex-Steven Lars, GH) is appearing in the film Someone Like You playing Larry Quinn… Ted King (ex-Jack, B&B; ex-Luis/Lorenzo, GH) announced he’ll be appearing on an episode of CBS’s BLUE BLOODS. “Great experience shooting BLUE BLOODS in NY. Solid cast and crew. Now i know why the show has had tremendous longevity. Happy to have experienced their chemistry first hand. Tom Selleck was a pleasure, and great to be with Greg Jbara again!” The two recently worked on this year’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer…Victoria Konefal is also going to be in a new film coming soon called Scared To Death the actress announced.