Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

DAYS faves Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) return this week.



WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Dan Martin (Deputy Chief Baker): The dogged crime-fighter returns on March 1.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Lamon Archey (Eli Grant): Eli returns to Salem on Thursday, February 29 to visit his family in during Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) health crisis. Check out what Archey had to say about his comeback here.

Antione Grant (Officer Godfrey): Viewers met this member of the Salem PD on-screen last week. Sharing video of a scene with Tamara Braun (Ava) on his Instagram, the actor enthused, “Playing the role of ‘Officer Godfrey’ on @dayspeacock @peacock Brick by Brick 🧱 s/o to my Manager for always fighting for me.”

Sal Stowers (Lani Grant): Eli does not return solo — his beloved wife, Lani, accompanies him.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Eva LaRue (Natalie Rogers-Ramirez): As previously reported, ALL MY CHILDREN alum LaRue’s (ex-Maria) first appearance in Port Charles occurs on Monday, February 26. Click here for an exclusive interview with the actress about her new daytime gig.

Samuel Wang (Li): Selina’s (Lydia Look) trusted bodyguard, first seen in April 2022, appears again this week.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Veronica Redd (Mamie): Mamie is on the Genoa City scene again this week.

WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Michael E. Knight (Martin Gray): The actor will be off the canvas temporarily; as viewers saw, Martin left town last week after breaking things off with Lucy (Lynn Herring).

HOLLYWOOD BUZZ

Acclaimed scribe Michele Val Jean has exited her post on the writing team at B&B. She confirmed the news in a Facebook post, saying, “It was an amazing run and I loved being there, but it was time for a change. I’m forever grateful to [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Brad Bell for giving me a soft place to land when I needed one and to have been a part of that writing team full of tremendous people. You guys are always in my heart”…. DAYS and GH are the lone soaps nominated in the Daytime Drama category at this year’s Writers Guild Awards, which will be held on April 14.

CASTING ABOUT



Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) filmed a guest-starring role on an upcoming episode of S.W.A.T…. Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) will play a recurring role on the upcoming season of Hulu’s ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short…. Chris McKenna (ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE; ex-Mark, Y&R) guest-stars on NCIS on Monday, February 26 as Eric Webb…. Hayden Panettiere (ex-Sarah, OLTL; ex-Lizzie, GUIDING LIGHT) has wrapped filming on a new thriller, Amber Alert, which also stars Tyler James Williams (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY). The rights to the film were acquired by Lionsgate.

Eva Longoria (l.) and Hayden Panettiere both have new projects.