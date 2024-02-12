Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Adam Huss exits GH as Nikolas, while B&B will soon welcome Amanda Kloots and Elvis Cordero.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Amanda Kloots (Lucy) and Elvis Cordero (Danny): The co-host of THE TALK and her real-life son are slated to make a B&B appearance on February 21.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Coco Nation (Nadia): This young actress will be showcased in the February 14 episode in scenes opposite Hayley Erin (Claire).

WHO’S GOING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker): As the actress revealed last week, her contract at DAYS expired and she wrapped filming as Nicole — but because DAYS tapes so far in advance, the character will remain on-screen for several months. For more details on her exit, and the lawsuit she has filed against the show’s producers, click here. Zucker’s Nicole will be back on-screen this week after an absence of several weeks.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Adam Huss (Nikolas Cassadine): The actor’s latest stint has come to an end, with the door wide open for his return — but for the moment, in storyline, Nikolas will remain behind bars for holding Esme hostage. On X, formerly Twitter, the actor voiced his appreciation for the positive feedback he’d gotten on the episode in which a grieving Nikolas decided to turn himself in, writing, “Every.Single. Kind.Comment.Has made my day.These scenes were so important for me to get right!Loved every minute of filming them.Sending MAJOR love out to you all for taking the time to show your love and appreciation towards me and my portrayal of #Nikolas #cassadine.”

William Lipton (Cameron Webber): Lipton, who previously played Cameron from 2018-23, has wrapped his short return to Port Charles. On X, previously Twitter, Lipton posted, “To say that I was happy to see my GH family would be an understatement. Huge thanks for all your lovely comments!”

CASTING ABOUT



Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS; ex-Taylor, MELROSE PLACE) is starring in and executive-producing the upcoming Lifetime movie MOMMY MEANEST, scheduled to air later this year…. B&B alum Denise Richards (ex-Shauna) is the star of HUNTING HOUSEWIVES, which will premiere on March 9 on Lifetime…. Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, ALL MY CHILDREN) is set to star in an as-yet untitled new vampire movie for director Ryan Coogler, his frequent collaborator.