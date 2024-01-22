Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) return to their respective soap homes.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Oliver Bell (Ginge): The Forrester intern is back on the scene on January 26.



GENERAL HOSPITAL

Alley Mills (Heather Webber): The still-incarcerated Heather is back on the scene this week.

Crystal Rivers (Dana): Dana, a member of Finn’s (Michael Easton) NA group, appears on January 23. Rivers previously played Dana in 2023. At the time, the actress, who uses a wheelchair, wrote on Instagram, “I am so grateful to [Casting Director] @markteschner for

Being so open to #inclusion. I had given up on my dream of being on a soap when I became #disabled because I hadn’t really seen anyone ‘like me’ in them. Being welcomed so warmly to this incredible show by cast and crew that have become like their own family over 60 seasons meant the world to me!”

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine): The star notches his first GH appearance of 2024 on January 26.

Warren Sweeney (Judge Arnold): This judge presides over Finn’s malpractice trial this week.

Annie Tedesco (Mrs. Muldoon): The widow suing Finn will appear at his trial.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS



Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland): The actress, who gave birth to son Bridger on December 13, 2023, returned to the Y&R studio on January 19. “Mommy’s back!” she posted in an Instagram story along with a selfie taken in her dressing room. She followed that up with another photo, cuddling her baby. “And now this…,” she wrote. “Getting the best of both worlds today.”

Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott): Traci is on the scene to lend an ear to troubled Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Courtney Fulk (Josslyn Jacks): Fulk, who has been temporarily been playing Josslyn, has wrapped taping. Expect Eden McCoy to reprise her role on-screen next month.