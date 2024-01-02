Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Brian Gaskill checks in to Y&R, while Kelly Monaco is temporarily off GH.



WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Romy Park (Poppy ): Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) estranged sister returns this week — and goes on a date with Bill (Don Diamont).

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Lindsay Hartley (Samantha McCall): Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al), who pinch-hit for Kelly Monaco in 2020 and 2022, has been called back to (temporary) duty as Sam.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS



Brian Gaskill (Seth): As previously reported, the PORT CHARLES (ex-Rafe) alum and vet of multiple other soaps will soon appear on Y&R as Seth, a man Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) encounters in AA. He is set to make his first appearance on January 8.



WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Kelly Monaco (Samantha McCall): Monaco is out temporarily, and Lindsay Hartley is filling in.

REAL-LIFE STATUS



Split Decision: Steve Burton (Harris, DAYS) has finalized his divorce from Sheree Gustin. The duo wed in 1999 and Burton confirmed their separation last year. The duo share three children: Makena, 20, Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9. For more details, click here.

Party Of Five: Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) revealed on December 30 that he and wife Kaitlin were poised to welcome their third daughter, joining big sisters Riley, 11 and Everly, 7. “It looks like we are in for one more surprise before we ring in the new year! Baby girl is a bit early (35 weeks) but we are so blessed that we were able to make it this far. What a miracle! Thank you for each prayer that has been sent up for our family and we ask for one more as this little lady comes into the world! God bless you all! P.S. my wife has been and continues to be so strong and faithful. I’ve been in awe of how you’ve been able to keep your and our spirits high throughout this arduous and joyous journey…you will forever be my Katie girl…LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!