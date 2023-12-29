Your account
Brian Gaskill Joins THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Brian Gaskill

Soap vet Brian Gaskill is joining Y&R in the role of Seth, who Nikki will encounter in AA, TV Guide reports.

The actor has six soap credits already under his belt. After a 1994 stint as David Michaels on MODELS INC., he began his daytime career as Bobby Warner on ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-1995-97), then went on to play Rafe Kovitch on PORT CHARLES (2001-03), Oscar “Ozzy” Marone on B&B (2003-04), B.J. Green on AS THE WORLD TURNS (2005) and Dylan Shayne on GUIDING LIGHT (2007-08). Last year, he told Digest that he would relish the chance to return to soaps, saying, “I love the medium and I think I have a lot to bring to the table. If the part was right and if I was right for it, I would love to do it.”

 

