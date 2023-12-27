Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Cameron Mathison (Drew) is back on GH, while Judith Chapman returns to Y&R.



WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Adain Bradley (Xander Avant): On Thursday, December 28, Xander returns to the canvas; he was last seen in 2019.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Eva LaDare (Denise): Expect Denise to interact with some fan faves this week.

Mark Knudsen (Dr. Kramer): Gregory (Gregory Harrison) has dealings with this physician this week.

Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain): Drew returns from Australia this week, signaling the end to Mathison’s brief break from the show while he filmed an outside project.

Alley Mills (Heather Webber): The newly-minted Daytime Emmy winner reprises the role of Esme’s (Avery Pohl) incarcerated mother.

David Wylie (Falcon): This colorful character intersects with some Port Charles faves this week.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS



Judith Chapman (Gloria Bardwell): Gloria is on hand for some special New Year’s Eve festivities.

Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher): Kevin is also present on New Year’s Eve.

Brad Sanders (Clarence): Sanders reprises the role of soap-loving Clarence on Wednesday, December 27. Click here for an exclusive interview with the actor about his comeback.

WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine): Charlotte will be off the canvas for a bit as Fernandez recovers from surgery.

REAL-LIFE STATUS



In Memoriam: ONE LIFE TO LIVE alum Kamar de los Reyes passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 56; click here for more.

Girl Power: DAYS’s Carson Boatman (Johnny) and wife Julana welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Rey; click here for the details.