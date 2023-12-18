Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Krista Allen exits B&B, while Courtney Falk temporarily joins GH.



WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Cirie Fields (Dr. Martin): On Wednesday, December 10, the BIG BROTHER houseguest and SURVIVOR legend guest-stars as a physician.

Matt Klotz (James): Klotz, also from BIG BROTHER, appears on Wednesday, December 10 as a Forrester employee.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES



Colton Little (Andrew Donovan): Little returns to the canvas this week; click here for a preview of what goes down when Andrew puts sister Theresa (Emily O’Brien) in the hot seat.

AnnaLynne McCord (Marin): The 90210 alum (ex-Naomi) has landed a contract role at DAYS and will first air in 2014. Click The 90210 alum (ex-Naomi) has landed a contract role at DAYS and will first air in 2014. Click here for more.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli): Spinelli is back on the scene this week in scenes with, among others, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Cody (Josh Kelly).

Carlos Arellano (Father Molina): Arellano appears this week as a Port Charles priest.

Courtney Falk (Josslyn Jacks): Falk is pinch-hitting as Josslyn temporarily, and debuted on December 18.

Samiramia Izadifar (Dr. Belson): Izadifar appears as a fertility doctor in scenes with Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

YOUNG AND RESTLESS



Brad Sanders (Clarence): Y&R announced last week that Sanders will bes reprising the role of soap-loving Clarence on Wednesday, December 27.

WHO’S GOING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL



Krista Allen (Taylor Hayes): The actress confirmed her exit to Deadline and last aired on November 10. She made her B&B debut in 2021. A show rep reminded Digest that it is their policy not to comment on contract status, but according to show insiders, Allen was dropped to recurring and declined to remain with the show in that capacity.

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks): The Daytime Emmy-winner is taking a short break from GH, so the show temporarily recast McCoy’s role.

ALUMNI REPORT



Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) is joining the cast of NBC’s CHICAGO FIRE and will first air on January 24, 2024.