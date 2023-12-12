Brad Sanders Brings Clarence Home To THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Comedian/actor/writer Brad Sanders— who for years provided a lively rundown of highlights from the CBS lineup of soaps on THE CLARENCE UPDATE as his alter ego, dapper daytime lover Clarence, will return to the network as Clarence on Y&R. His appearance is slated for Wednesday, December 27. Sanders’s work on THE CLARENCE UPDATE earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations as writer/performer in the New Approaches in Daytime Entertainment category and he will be seen in the upcoming movie musical The Color Purple.