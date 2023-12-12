Comedian/actor/writer Brad Sanders— who for years provided a lively rundown of highlights from the CBS lineup of soaps on THE CLARENCE UPDATE as his alter ego, dapper daytime lover Clarence, will return to the network as Clarence on Y&R. His appearance is slated for Wednesday, December 27. Sanders’s work on THE CLARENCE UPDATE earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations as writer/performer in the New Approaches in Daytime Entertainment category and he will be seen in the upcoming movie musical The Color Purple.
BREAKING NEWS
Brad Sanders Brings Clarence Home To THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS
Comments