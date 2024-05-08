Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Marj Dusay In The Locher Room

Daytime TV royalty gather to honor a legend when several former co-stars from all of the soaps she was on pay tribute to Marj Dusay in The Locher Room on Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST. This will be a special tribute to an unforgettable actress. They will celebrate her incredible career with heartwarming memories shared by her friends and former co-stars, Vincent Irizarry, Ron Raines, and Nicholas Walker.

The actress, who was also known for being on Star Trek and playing Blair’s mom on Facts of Life, was born on February 20, 1936, in Hays, Kansas. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series back in 1995 for her role on GL. She was also nominated for America’s Favorite Villain in 2002 for her AMC character when the awards show was doing special fan awards. Dusay passed away on January 20, 2020, in New York City at the age of 83.

Irizarry played her son on both ABC’s All My Children and CBS’s Guiding Light. On AMC, he portrayed David Hayward to her Vanessa — a prickly relationship at best where both were capable of some very dirty deeds. On GL, where she played Alexandra, Irizarry played the late Lujack’s twin, Nick, who often clashed with his domineering mother. On that same soap, Raines played her manipulative brother, Alan. The siblings rarely got along and often vied for power in their game of oneupmanship. Walker played her son Trey Clegg to her Myrna on CBS’s Capitol, where her political ambition for her son caused him some heartaches in the love department. Each and every onscreen relationship had a very complicated bond with her very intense array of characters. Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious anecdotes, and a touching look at Dusay’s life and legacy.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.