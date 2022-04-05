Best Storyteller

Barash: “Eric Martsolf [Brady]. His stories are very colorful. He’s a very detailed and sardonic raconteur.”

Madison: “Brandon Beemer [Shawn]. I feel like I live vicariously through him. He comes in my room and tells me about his weekends, and I feel like I spent them with him.”

Telfer: “John Aniston [Victor]. He has such a breadth of experience and tells very funny stories. You never know which way they’re going to go.”

Best Listener

Barash: “Sal [Stowers, Lani]. She and I have had moments where we pass each other in the hall and 20 minutes later we’re still talking. She’s very present.”

Madison: “Deidre [Hall, Marlena]. Whenever I need to share anything, she’s the person I go to.”

Telfer: “Emily O’Brien [Gwen] is very present.”

Least Likely To Flub A Line

Barash: “I feel like everybody flubs. We’re a unit.”

Madison: “Probably Dan [Feuerriegel, EJ]. He is so into rehearsing and getting it right. He holds himself to a very high standard. You don’t see him flub very often.”

Telfer: “Marci Miller [Abigail]. She has a big scene coming up where she has pages and pages [of dialogue]. She didn’t miss a beat. She’s amazing.”

Most Chatty In The Makeup Room

Barash: “I would go with Galen [Gering, Rafe]. He’s always got a story. He’s always got a point of view.”

Madison: “Probably the younger set, like Victoria [Konefal, Ciara] or Camila [Banus, Gabi].”

Telfer: “That’s probably me. I’m always trying to get all the gossip.”

Best Sense Of Humor

Barash: “That could be Galen, as well. He’s got that boyish sense of humor and charm. You just want to sit down and have a drink and a chat with him.”

Madison: “Brandon Barash is super-funny. He’s always doing or saying something that makes me laugh.”

Telfer: “Lamon [Archey, Eli] is very funny. He’s always doing pranks.”

Most Chipper In The Morning

Barash: “Susan Seaforth Hayes [Julie]. Every time I see her, she’s got a smile on her face. Or Judi Evans [Bonnie]. They’re both the sweetest. Judi always greets me like we’ve been friends for 20 years, and we don’t know each other that well.”

Madison: “Me.”

Telfer: “Suzanne [Rogers, Maggie] for sure. She’s a shining bright light, no matter what’s going on.”

Most Decked-Out Dressing Room

Barash: “Lauren Koslow [Kate] hands down. She’s got fancy furniture. She’s got a three-way mirror. She’s got a cardboard cutout of David Bowie. It’s a carnival in there.”

Madison: “It’s a toss-up between Deidre and Lauren. They both have pretty cool dressing rooms.”

Telfer: “That would be Martsolf. He’s got posters up, lots of lovely pictures of his family…. When I was first on the show, he had a full bar in there.”

Most Stylish

Barash: “Lauren Koslow, again. You never think nails could look like that, and hers are freakin’ Picasso. Her clothes are always killer.”

Madison: “Lindsay [Arnold, Allie], Victoria and Raven [Bowens, Chanel].”

Telfer: “Dan. He always dresses well.”

Best Advice-Giver

Barash: “Linsey Godfrey [Sarah] is always good at advice. She and I became single parents around the same time. We would lament to each other about the struggles of being single parents. She always has some good stuff to say.”

Madison: “Deidre’s really great at advice. Also Mary Beth Evans [Kayla]. She’s always got a point of view on everything, and it’s always spot-on. She’s got that mom vibe.”

Telfer: “Arianne Zucker [Nicole]. When I was first on the show, every question I had, she was so great, not just in terms of advice, but in terms of being an example and showing me how things should be done.”

Least Like Their Character

Barash: “Carson [Boatman]. Johnny is the devil right now. Carson is one of the sweetest people I have ever met.”

Madison: “Heather Lindell. Jan is a total psycho, and Heather is the most grounded, fun, intelligent, smart and wonderful person. She’s nothing like Jan.”

Telfer: “Stacy [Haiduk]. She’s nothing like Kristen. Kristen is like the anti-Stacy in every possible way, so evil and conniving. Stacy is lovely and flighty.”

Most Fun At Parties

Barash: “Ari Zucker always plans the parties. And Bryan Dattilo [Lucas] and I always have fun together at parties.”

Madison: “I always love hanging out with Ari, Eric Martsolf, Nadia [Bjorlin, Chloe] and Brandon [Beemer]. They’re a good, fun group.”

Telfer: “Eric. He’s almost like a born master of ceremonies. He’ll grab the mic, start singing, do a little joke, do an impression, keep everybody vibing …”