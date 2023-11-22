Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue!

Bugging Out: Y&R’s Danny (Michael Damian) defended Christine to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

(Liam is shocked when Hope answers her door wearing lingerie.)

Liam: “Are you expecting Thomas?”

Hope: “You know what? I’ll make sure Beth has her sleeping bag when you come pick her up, okay?”

Liam: “I’m sorry, hold on. We’re just not gonna talk about the scantily-clad elephant in the room?”

(Finn and Steffy have R.J. and Luna over for a meal.)

Finn: “We just did not have time to cook.”

Steffy: “So we ordered in.”

Luna: “Okay. Well, takeout’s my favorite food group.”

(Sheila encounters Bill at Il Giardino.)

Sheila: “A lot of people are boycotting since I came back to work, but not you, Bill? You must love the pizza.”

(Bill orders Sheila to stay away from Finn and Steffy.)

Sheila: “Don’t you have companies to buy and sell? You know, crush the little people?”

Bill: “What do you think I’m doing here?”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

(Leo and Dimitri know they need to get out of the country but Leo bristles at Dimitri’s suggestion to contact his mother.)

Leo: “We’re on the run, honey bun. We have to be stealth and fly under the radar.”

Dimitri: “Your point being?”

Leo: “Your mother is about as stealth as a fireworks display.”

Dimitri: “All right, well, then do you have a better idea?”

Leo: “There must be someone in this horrid little hamlet who can help us. A friend, another family member?”

(Talk turns to Gwen.)

Leo: “My BFF? The last time I saw her she told me to BFF myself.”

(Stefan is impressed when Rachel answers his question correctly.)

Stefan: “Someone get this super-smart little lady a full ride to Harvard — oh, and a Happy Meal.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

(Alexis and Finn discuss who might represent Finn in his malpractice suit.)

Alexis: “Scott can be brash and he’s a little odd, but he’s actually smart. He’s also not the right attorney for you. You don’t need brash, you need subtle.”

Finn: “Subtle. Yeah, that’s probably not Scott.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(Danny points out Phyllis’s lingering negativity toward Christine.)

Phyllis: “My guard comes up when it comes to The Bug, that’s all.”

Danny: “I wish you would stop calling her that.”

Phyllis: “Oh okay…. The Cricket.”

(Phyllis talks to Summer about her surprisingly civil encounter with Sharon.)

Phyllis: “I didn’t even feel a need to throw a grenade.”