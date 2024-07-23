Classic Lines: Dialogue Highlights From The Week Ending July 22

Y&R’s Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and GH’s Tracy (Jane Elliot) had stand-out dialogue this week.

There are so many clever lines uttered on soaps, and in the capable hands of daytime’s most dynamic actors, these sitcom-worthy lines truly tickle our collective funny bone. Here’s a sampling of the humorous dialogue that recently stood out to Digest editors.

Bold And Beautiful

(In front of Deputy Chief Baker, Shelia denies Li and Steffy’s accusation that she killed Tom and Hollis.)

Li: “Lies! That’s what you do. You hurt people and then do everything you can to cover it up.”

Sheila: “That’s not true.”

Steffy: “Nine toes says otherwise.”

Days Of Our Lives

(Theresa tells Brady she wants Tate to attend her wedding to Alex that night.)

Brady: “Theresa, don’t you think it’s a little late in the game to have Tate come to your wedding? I mean, the lacrosse camp is in… ”

Theresa: “Yeah, I know. It’s in Upstate New York. I’m well aware. Flights are only a couple of hours away.”

Brady: “It’s summertime. The likelihood of finding a flight… Direct flights are going to be sold out by now.”

Theresa: “Then we’ll have Alex send the Titan jet.”

Brady: “You’re going to have the Titan jet pick our kid up at summer camp? You don’t think that’s kind of extravagant?”

Theresa: “No. Not for the future heir of the Kiriakis fortune.”

Brady: “I forgot, you’re marrying Jay Gatsby.”

(Xander arrives at Leo’s hotel room to get dressed for his wedding to Sarah.)

Xander: “Thanks for letting me get changed in here.”

Leo: “Oh, consider this the home for naked Scots.”

Xander: “What?”

Leo: “I said, ‘Anything for the boss.’ ”

General Hospital

(Maxie finds Nina lost in thought.)

Nina: “Sonny was just here.”

Maxie: “Oh, boy.”

Nina: “No, no. It wasn’t like that. We had a good conversation. He was like his old self.”

Maxie (disbelieving): “Oh, what did he want?”

Nina: “To bury the hatchet.”

Maxie: “In who?”

(Chase gives rookie Dex some cop shop advice)

Chase: “You need to study the community. Really get a feel for it. But those weren’t the biggest or roughest challenges.”

Dex: “What was?”

Chase (sighs): “Not being able to talk about my beloved Red Sox.”

Dex: “Oh, man. You’re a refugee from Red Sox Nation.”

Chase: “Yep. There’s nothing but Yankees fans here as far as the eye can see.”

Dex: “I’m a Dodgers guy.”

Chase: “Hmm. I’d keep that to yourself around here. Being a Dodgers fan is something you don’t come back from.”

Dex: “I’ll add that to my list.”

(IYKYK)

Gio: “I’m so happy that I’m here, but I do miss the city.”

Tracy: (rolls her eyes)

Gio: “What?”

Tracy: “New Yorkers call New York City ‘The City.’ As if there are no other cities around.”

Gio: “Well, it’s the best one.”

(Gio later gives Tracy his take on the best New York City has to offer.)

Tracy: “Okay, so we’ve covered four of the five boroughs. I know nothing about Staten Island. I’ve never gone there.”

Gio: “Don’t worry. No one does.”

Young And Restless

(Nick’s business lunch at Society gets canceled so he asks Phyllis to dine with him.)

Phyllis: “Is this how you wrangle all your ladies, by asking them out last minute?”

Nick: “Only the ones I feel sorry for because they have nothing else to do.”

(They encounter Sharon, who is acting strange, and Phyllis anticipates Nick’s next move.)

Phyllis: “I know you, you have your hero thing. I can tell when you want to come in and save someone…. and before you start saddling up your white horse, I want you to know something about Sharon.”

Nick: “What’s that?”

Phyllis: “You have this vision of her, you know, I guess it’s a ‘first love’ thing but she’s not the same person she was in high school.”