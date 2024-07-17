Classic Lines: Dialogue Highlights From The Week Ending July 15

DAYS’s Leo (Greg Rikaart, with Derk Yates as Kerry) and GH’s Anna (Finola Hughes) had stand-out dialogue this week.

There are so many clever lines uttered on soaps, and in the capable hands of daytime’s most dynamic actors, these sitcom-worthy lines truly tickle our collective funny bone. Here’s a sampling of the humorous dialogue that recently stood out to Digest editors.

Bold And Beautiful

(Hollis and Deacon discuss their interactions with Bill.)

Deacon: “Spencer really took me off guard.”

Hollis: “Yeah. I know the feeling. He’s a very protective guy.”

Deacon: “Well, I mean, he has a daughter now, that’s to be expected. But that’s not what I’m talking about. He gave me his condolences about Tom. I mean, he was understanding, kind — definitely not that guy I know.”

(Eric can’t contain his enthusiasm for Thomas’s wedding.)

Eric: “The day you exchange vows with your beautiful fiancée in front of a throng of well-wishers.”

Ridge: “What? A throng?

Eric: “A throng.”

Ridge: “How many people are in a throng?”

Eric: “I’m not exactly sure.”

(Later, Thomas jokingly suggests the ceremony take place at the pool with all of the guests in swimwear.)

Eric: “I have some shorts I like; I wouldn’t mind wearing. I even have some little black ones like your dad used to wear in the ’80s. And Donna has dozens of suits. I could probably wear one of hers — though it might pull focus.”

Days Of Our Lives

(Sarah shows Bonnie a photo of a potential wedding dress.)

Sarah: “What do you think about this one?”

Bonnie: “Kim Kardashian meets Liza Minelli.”

Sarah: “Oh, I guess that’s a no.”

Bonnie: “Oh, no. I meant that in a positive way. That’s hot!”

(Leo and Kerry chat in Leo’s room at the Salem Inn.)

Kerry: “I still can’t believe you live in a hotel. You’re like Dylan from 90210.”

Leo: “I always saw myself as more of a Brenda. I like that she didn’t take crap from anybody. And she inspired me to experiment with bangs, which was a huge mistake.”

General Hospital

(Joss and Trina fill in Gio on the big news from the Q barbecue.)

Josslyn: “Drew Quartermaine announced that he’s running for Congress.”

Gio: “I thought that he was Drew Cain?”

Trina: “He was, about 24 hours ago. According to my dad, ‘Quartermaine’ has a higher recognition factor.”

Gio (sarcastically): “No! I never would have guessed!”

(As they head into a custody battle, Sonny and Ava bicker over who has better legal representation.)

Ava: “It’s the strength of the case that matters. Not the strength of the lawyers.”

Sonny: “Is that what your slip-and-fall guy told you?”

Ava: “I’m not sure all the time you and Diane have racked up in courtrooms together over the years is going to be the big advantage you seem to think. Defenseless mothers tend to do well in family court.”

Sonny: “Oh, you got a defenseless mother to stand in for you?”

(Anna shows up at Valentin’s with a bottle of wine.)

Valentin: “Would you like to stay for dinner”

Anna: “I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t hoping you’d ask. You’re such a good cook. And I’m just a lowly small-town Police Commissioner in need of a hot meal and some good conversation.’

Valentin: “Well, then you’ve come to the right place. Because I would never want you to waste away — or be bored.”

Young And Restless

(Nick picks up on Phyllis’s Summer-related stress.)

Phyllis: “At what point is another espresso a bad idea?”

Nick: “At the point when you get so wound up about Summer, I can start to see you twitch.”

(Phyllis insists to Nick that she is over Danny, who went on a world tour with Christine by his side.)

Phyllis: “I can’t help reveling in the thought of Christine sitting in the back of this bumpy tour bus going from town to town, sitting sweating in between two guys that she doesn’t know, with the smell of coffee breath and mystery meat from the night before, thinking about her miserable life. It makes me feel great.”

Nick: “You know they probably went to Europe on a private jet, right?”

(Traci and Alan accept Danny and Christine’s invitation to Danny’s show in Paris.)

Alan: “See you tonight. And if you see someone crowd surfing during ‘Rock On,’ just know it’s me.”

(Summer shares with Chelsea and Sally that she’s looking for a new house for her and Harrison.)

Chelsea: “Oh, I take it that means you and Kyle aren’t on the same page?”

Summer: “Uh, Kyle and I aren’t even in the same book anymore.”