Chrishell Stause’s New Book Released Today

Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, a new memoir by Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al), was released today, and in it, she discusses her relationship with Justin Hartley (ex-Fox, PASSIONS et al), appearing on SELLING SUNSET and so much more. Us Weekly highlights some of her revelations — including this passage about her divorce: Stause explained that she “fell hard and fast” for Hartley and “thought that he hung the moon.” She wrote, “When I got married, I imagined being eighty years old on a porch with my husband someday, holding wrinkly hands and laughing about an inside joke.” … She concluded: “Although I wouldn’t have handled the breakup in the way he did, I would have wasted a lot of time trying to fix something that was irreparably broken if we’d stayed together.” Stause’s book is available for purchase wherever books are sold.
