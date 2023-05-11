Chrishell Stause Marries

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) revealed on social media that she tied the knot with Australian musician G Flip. “Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” she posted. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥 #BeYourMan” Chrishell waspreviously married to Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al). To see photos, click here.